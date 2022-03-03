$2000 Sign On Bonus - ASTEC Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save $2000 Sign On Bonus For Evening Shift Production Positions$1000 Sign On Bonus For Day & Weekend Shift Production PositionsWALK-IN INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE DAILY CURRENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:• Assembler• Assistant Controller• CNC Machinist• Machine Operator• Manufacturing Engineer• Material Handler• New Product Development Design Engineer • Painter/Shotblaster• Systems Administrator• Technical Sales Engineer• Welder (Regular or Flux Core)Immediate Benefits & Relocation Assistance Available.Apply at:ASTEC (formerly known as Kolberg-Pioneer)700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078605-665-9311 • www.astecindustries.comEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Mar 3, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Earn Up To $15,000 This Summer! - Valley Ag Supply 8 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Four-Lane Future?A Double Serving Of Local History On The MenuFire NightGary MuellerCarole KoletzkyDaily Records: ArrestsMarilyn RothschadlCarole KoletzkyJudy FischerBridge Project Scores BIG Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (60)Letter: Saving Democracy (53)Cold War Shivers (45)Matters Of Medicine (43)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (14)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (11)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.