Multiple Positions - Sacred Heart Monastery Apr 30, 2022

Sacred Heart Monastery has the following openings:

Physical Plant/Facilities Assistant: Full time
Need a change? Boiler, electrical and mechanical skills preferred. Ability to work with physical plant equipment and computers as well as experience in grounds maintenance and lawn care. Includes on-call rotation.

RN/LPN: Part time, evenings or nights or
CNA/NA: Full time, evenings
Come join our team today in a calm, caring work atmosphere where you are able to spend quality time with Sisters while providing nursing care in our private, long-term care center.
Includes rotating weekends and holidays, shift differential pay.

Benefits may be available.

Apply at: Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 W. 8th St., Yankton, SD 57078 • (605) 668-6284
www.yanktonbenedictines.org/jobs/
