Sacred Heart Monastery has the following openings:

Physical Plant/Facilities Assistant: Full time

Need a change? Boiler, electrical and mechanical skills preferred. Ability

to work with physical plant equipment and computers as well as experience

in grounds maintenance and lawn care. Includes on-call rotation.

RN/LPN: Part time, evenings or nights or

CNA/NA: Full time, evenings

Come join our team today in a calm, caring work atmosphere

where you are able to spend quality time with Sisters while

providing nursing care in our private, long-term care center.

Includes rotating weekends and holidays, shift differential pay.

Benefits may be available.

Apply at: Sacred Heart Monastery

1005 W. 8th St., Yankton, SD 57078 • (605) 668-6284

www.yanktonbenedictines.org/jobs/

