Media Consultant - Missouri Valley Shopper Jan 7, 2022

Do you have exceptional sales and customer service experience?

Enjoy a challenging and rewarding career opportunity in a fun, fast paced environment, working for one of the most established media companies in the area! Employees receive compensation and benefits, including:
• Commission based
• Unlimited, sales performance based earning potential
• Medical, dental, vision
• Paid vacation/holidays
• Hours: 8am-5pm, M-F
• Professional work environment

To apply send resume to:
Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan
Attn: Micki Schievelbein
319 Walnut
Yankton, SD 57078
or email: micki.schievelbein@yankton.net
EOE
