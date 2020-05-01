High School Science

Cedar Catholic Jr.-Sr High School in Hartington, NE is currently accepting applications for a Science teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Extra-curricular duties are available, but not required with this position.

Send letter of application, resume, and credential file to:

Christopher Uttecht, Principal

Cedar Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School

PO Box 15

Hartington, NE 68739

(402) 254-3906

Or Email:

cuttecht@cedarcatholic.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.