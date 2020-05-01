High School Science
Cedar Catholic Jr.-Sr High School in Hartington, NE is currently accepting applications for a Science teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Extra-curricular duties are available, but not required with this position.
Send letter of application, resume, and credential file to:
Christopher Uttecht, Principal
Cedar Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School
PO Box 15
Hartington, NE 68739
(402) 254-3906
Or Email:
