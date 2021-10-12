Community & Economic Development Assistant - City of Yankton Oct 12, 2021 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Yankton is currently accepting applications for Community & Economic Development Assistant.For more information please visit www.cityofyankton.org Applications may be submitted online or may be requested from the Human Resources office, City Hall, 416 Walnut, PO Box 176, Yankton, SD 57078.Persons needing accommodation in order to apply for these positions should contact (605)668-5221. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 122353_WeinbergApt.pdf 36 min ago More Jobs Jobs Community & Economic Development Assistant - City of Yankton 36 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Residents Claim $2 Million Powerball PrizeYankton Native Ranked Among ‘Brilliant 10’ ResearchersNatural Gas Prices To SoarYMC Appoints New ExecutivesVermillion City Attorney Passes AwayWanda SchumacherJames ‘Jim’ SlagleLarry KralicekSusan LauckCity Employee Lauded By State Group Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (26)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Time To Clean House (18)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.