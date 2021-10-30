US Government Job Opening

Farm Service Agency

The USDA Farm Service Agency has a Program Technician vacancy in the Yankton County office located in Yankton, SD. Opening date for applications is April 22, 2021, and  the closing date is May 6, 2021.

A copy of the vacancy announcement and online application process can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/598977900

Contact Josh Pesek at 605-665-2662 or at Joshua.Pesek@usda.gov with any questions.

FSA is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

