Receptionist Wanted

We are looking for a friendly, welcoming and empathetic receptionist. You will greet clients and visitors either when they arrive or via phone.

Receptionist Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Answer phone inquiries and provide basic company information

• Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)

• Must be interested in learning desktop publishing. Some knowledge of Photoshop and InDesign helpful.

• Perform clerical duties, take memos, maintain files, and organize documents

• Monitor front desk and comply with all security procedures for visitors

• Purchase, track, and invoice office supplies for each department

• Set up, break down, organize, and maintain conference rooms and meeting rooms

Receptionist Job Requirements and Qualifications:

• High school diploma or equivalent

• Prior administrative or clerical experience preferred but willing to train

• Highly organized multitasker who works well in a fast-paced environment

• Excellent time management and communication skills

• Willingness to learn and to grow

This is a part time position 20 to 30 hrs./wk.

12pm to 4pm Monday through Friday.

Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, 601 W. 21st St, Yankton, SD 57078

Call Kevin at 605-665-9679 for more information

