Wilson Trailer, an industry leader in the manufacture of grain, livestock, and flat-bed truck trailers and gooseneck livestock trailers is currently seeking...
Engineering Designers/Drafters
to join our team at our Yankton, SD manufacturing plant. A two year degree in Computer Aided Design or engineering is required. Pay is commensurate with experience and we offer a competitive benefits package.
Send resume with cover letter to
justin.norling@wilsontrailer.com
Post offer/pre-employment drug test and physical exam required.
Wilson Trailer is an equal opportunity employer.
Complete Job Description is available upon request.
