SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.