WEEKEND RN POSITIONS!
INCLUDES $3,200 HIRING INCENTIVE
The SD Human Services Center, a 277-bed inpatient psychiatric and chemical dependency treatment facility, is seeking RN’s to provide weekend coverage on the Adult Acute & Adolescent Treatment Programs by working three 12-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:42 pm – 6:42 am. Salary is $29.51 -$34.16 per hour (DOQ) plus $1.00 per hour shift pay for evening shift and $1.50 per hour for night shift and $1.50 per hour weekend pay. These positions include an excellent benefits package of 3 weeks paid vacation, 10 paid holidays per year, employer-paid health insurance for employee, fully-matched retirement plan and more!
For more info call 605-668-3118 or apply on-line at http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus. Job ID #15173.
