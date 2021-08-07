Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following classified
positions:
Paraprofessionals
Position open until filled. $1000 Hiring Incentive. Starting wage-$15.00. Work hours vary. Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education or early childhood education.
Selected applicants must provide qualifying documentation.
Apply online by going to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ysdemployment
Office hours: 7:30am-4:30pm
YSD is an EOE
