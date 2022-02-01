Special Education Elementary School Paraprofessional - Crofton Community School Feb 1, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crofton Community School is seeking a special education elementary school paraprofessional for immediate hire. Call 402-388-2440 or email clook@croftonwarriors.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals LINCOLN ARMS, 600 W. Updated Jan 28, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Special Education Elementary School Paraprofessional - Crofton Community School 37 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSD Supreme Court Rules In Yankton Pitbull CaseYankton Man Found Guilty In Child Porn CaseTabor Pot Brownie Case ContinuesFordyce Man Seeking Parole In 2019 Stabbing CaseDeWayne ‘Dewey’ PlautzMan Receives 2 Years For Endangering PoliceDana GaukelDaily Record: ArrestsMary Ann SchulteOne Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (32)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (32)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (20)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
