ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE
Looking for a full time account representative. Must be computer proficient in Outlook, Word, Excel, and QuickBooks.
Attention to detail is a must!
Customer Service experience helpful. Trucking industry experience helpful but not required.
Full time days, no weekends. Competitive wage, retirement, and bonus potential.
Email resumes to: chadw@yanktonfactoring.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.