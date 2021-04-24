Accounts Payable/Medical Benefits Administration - Part Time
We are looking for someone with experience in accounting, Word, Excel and excellent communication skills. Knowledge of Medicare desirable. Duties include:
processing invoices, data input into accounting systems, records management, communication with providers of Medicare.
DIETARY COOK PART-TIME
We are looking for a cook who enjoys following recipes and preparing meals made
from scratch. Duties include: preparing & cooking meals according to planned menus. Knowledge of kitchen equipment & experience required - institutional food background preferred. Work includes varied shifts, rotating weekends and holidays. Benefits available.
CNA or NA – FULL-TIME
Come join us in a calm, caring work atmosphere where you are able to spend quality time with sisters while providing nursing care in our private long-term care
center. Night position available. Previous experience preferred, however, we will
train. Includes rotating weekends & holidays. Benefits available.
Apply at:
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 W 8th St.
Yankton, SD
605-668-6284
