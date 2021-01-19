We want you to join our team!
L&M Radiator, Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of heat exchangers of mining, construction, gas and oil industries is looking to fill multiple positions on all shifts.
$750 Sign On Bonus (Full Time Employees Only)
OPEN POSITIONS
Assemblers Tube Machine Operators Warehouse Personnel
We offer competitive wages and benefit package that includes healthcare, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401K, profit sharing, production bonuses, paid vacation, holidays and company provided shop uniforms. Must be 18 years of age or older, pass our pre-employment testing, and have a high school diploma or GED.
Go to MESABI.COM for more details and to apply
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.