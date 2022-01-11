RaDec Construction Co., Inc.

IS SEEKING TO HIRE A FULL-TIME

Job-site Project Assistant

Looking for a person that is motivated and eager to learn. We offer competitive wages, great family health, dental & life insurance, paid vacation & holidays, 401K,

profit sharing, & incentive bonuses.

Mail or e-mail resume radec@hartel.net

Experience & Motivation will determine your best wages.

RaDec Construction Co., Inc.

308 N Broadway | Box 667

Hartington, NE 68739

(402) 254-3345

