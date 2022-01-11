Job-site Project Assistant - RaDec Construction Co., Inc. Jan 11, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RaDec Construction Co., Inc.IS SEEKING TO HIRE A FULL-TIMEJob-site Project Assistant Looking for a person that is motivated and eager to learn. We offer competitive wages, great family health, dental & life insurance, paid vacation & holidays, 401K,profit sharing, & incentive bonuses.Mail or e-mail resume radec@hartel.net Experience & Motivation will determine your best wages.RaDec Construction Co., Inc.308 N Broadway | Box 667Hartington, NE 68739(402) 254-3345 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Jan 7, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Job-site Project Assistant - RaDec Construction Co., Inc. 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesA COVID HomecomingThe Final CallBradley JonesRichard ‘Dick’ WeverstadDarlene ‘Dee’ WilliamsMarvin Huber Jr.County ChangeRichard HonnerCyril ‘Cy’ Promes Images CommentedLetter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (28)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (15)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.