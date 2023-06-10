Multiple Positions Available - Knuckleheadz Bar Jun 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have you recently lost your job as a Chef or a Cook? Or as a Restaurant Manager? A Waitress/Bartender?With numerous local restaurants closing down in Yankton and the surrounding area, are you looking for a job in the restaurant business??Knuckleheadz Bar in Laurel Nebraska is a family-owned bar and restaurant that is looking for people just like you. Knuckleheadz Bar offers excellent wages, flexible hours, and a family friendly atmosphere.To set up an interview please contact Christy Taylor at 402-518-0917. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $500+. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $500 Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Knuckleheadz Bar 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCorps: El Nino Is Officially Coming, May Deepen DroughtTracy RobinsonMemories For SaleSusan ‘Sue’ SchreiberAndres ‘Andy’ RenteriaMore Wild Animals Encroaching On South Dakota NeighborhoodsTracy RobinsonSentencing Continued For Yankton Man Convicted In Child Porn CaseSaluting A ‘Silver Lining’Summer Revs Up With Three Local Events Saturday Images CommentedSocial Media Venom: It’s Not Just About Kids (86)Letter: ‘Non-Stop Charade Parade’ (44)Graduation: High School Days And COVID Years (42)A Senseless Budget Position (30)Bullies (24)Letter: GOP Hypocrisy (24)A Shifting Of Gears In The Pandemic (22)The 14th Amendment And The Public Debt (20)Letter: No Friend To Farmers (19)Letter: Essential For The Future Of Ag (14)Letter: Enforcing The Law (8)Letter: Crashing The Line (4)SD Tourism Shows Strength Across State (4)Remains of Marine veteran killed in Ukraine flown home to US (3)'A day of joy': Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia (2)Noem Blasts Universities, Issues Set Of ‘Challenges’ (2)Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing (2)Biden Collects Cash For Foreign Policy Changes (2)Update: Longtime Yankton Restaurant To Close (2)FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton (2)Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi (2)Citing migrant influx, New York mayor asks court to suspend long-standing 'right to shelter' (2)Illinois Catholic clergy abuse report could draw lawsuits, reforms but new charges unlikely (1)Economic boost or big business hand-out? Nevada lawmakers consider A's stadium financing (1)Experts: Predicting CO2 Pipeline Rupture Threats Can Be Extremely Costly (1)Mechanical sails? Batteries? Shippers forming 'green corridors' to fast-track cleaner technologies (1)Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery (1)Infertility is common in the US, but insurance coverage remains limited (1)Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office (1)Carbon Pipeline Firm Loses Bid To Hold Farmer In Contempt (1)Nebraska's Pillen Signs Abortion, Gender Care Restrictions Into Law (1)A Texas woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend after she got an abortion, police say (1)Stepfather of murdered Delaware 3-year-old pleads guilty to child endangerment (1)Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church (1)As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives (1)Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws (1)Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections (1)California's Newsom faces tough question: Who would replace Feinstein? (1)US has treaty duty to fund policing on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, judge rules (1)‘In the hands of God’: One Venezuelan family's journey to the US (1)Peace, food and fertilizer: African leaders' challenge heading to talks with Moscow, Kyiv (1)Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond (1)Liz Cheney urges graduates not to compromise with the truth in commencement speech (1)Court: Records of Florida grand jury's Jeffrey Epstein investigation can be made public (1)Trump's defiance at the CNN town hall may scare off many voters — but not the GOP base (1)Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80 (1)Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws (1)Mississippi Democrats improperly excluded candidate for governor, judge says (1)Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit (1)Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries (1)Rhode Island governor signs bill to fund abortion coverage for state workers and Medicaid recipients (1)Criminal cases for killing eagles decline as wind turbine dangers grow (1)Trump's sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women are noticing (1)Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that (1)US cities hope crime strategies keep homicide numbers dropping and prevent summer surge (1)Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality (1)Defense secretary tells Navy graduates they are ready to serve (1)Texas sues Biden administration over asylum rule, saying phone app encourages illegal immigration (1)School shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison (1)Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas (1)Top prosecutor in trial of officer who killed George Floyd writes book recounting case (1)Point Of Debate (1)E. Jean Carroll adds Trump's post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M (1)13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say (1)Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release (1)3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn't warn residents of danger (1)Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts woman in murders of 2 children, romantic rival (1)Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain (1)Moscow drone attack exposes Russia's vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military (1)Biden plan to sell land leases for conservation gets pushback (1)Woman charged in drunk driving killing of bride in South Carolina seeks bond (1)California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to Sacramento (1)Transgender health: Comparing model bills to real proposals (1)The End Of An Era (1)Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83 (1)Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds (1)Boycotting Oregon GOP senators vow to stay away until last day of session (1)Mother of 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says pleas for hospital care were denied (1)Republican Rep. Gallagher won't run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field (1)Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Arizona (1)'Stop Cop City' activists pack Atlanta City Hall ahead of crucial vote (1)Mississippi removes hurdle to child care for low-income single parents (1)Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence' (1)Here's how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends (1)Detroit enclave built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt (1)Illinois Democrats say abortion-access protections are a promise: 'You're safe here' (1)As China cracks down on dissent, New York City gives refuge to exhibit remembering Tiananmen Square (1)A look at who's who in the murder trial of slain kids' mom (1)SD DOH Launches New Immunization Information System (1)Black Californians hope state reparations don't become another broken promise (1)Biden administration clarifies 1872 Mining Law; says huge Nevada lithium mine can proceed (1)DEA's failure to punish distributor blamed in opioid crisis raises revolving door questions (1)Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.