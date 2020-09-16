Looking for a part-time truck driver to deliver equipment to job sites around a 75 mile radius of Yankton approximately two days a week. Excellent opportunity for a retired truck driver to earn some extra money.
Wages are based on experience.
Apply at
James Steel
3608 E. SD Hwy. 50
Yankton, SD
