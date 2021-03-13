Yankton Transit is seeking a part-time driver, Class C, CDL with passenger endorsement preferred, but will help in getting CDL. Salary, depends on experience. Pick up an application at 901 E. 7th St., Yankton, SD 57078, 605-665-4610. YT is an EOE.
