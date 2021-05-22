Aurora Cooperative is seeking to fill the following positions at our Tyndall location.
Custom Applicator and Truck/Tender Driver
Prefer previous experience but can train. Must have or able to obtain a Class A commercial driver license (CDL). Must have or able to obtain a SD Commercial Applicator license.
These are hourly positions and could be full-time or part-time. Acre bonus for applicators.
Excellent benefits for full-time position:
*Paid Vacation
*Paid sick leave
*Flex spending plan
*Cost shared health insurance
*Dental and vision insurance
*Matching 401K after 90 days employment (starting on next quarter)
*Short term and long term disability programs available
*Clothing allowance
Go to www.auroracoop.com and go to the Join Our Team tab to fill out an application. Or, call the Tyndall office at 605-589-4888 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.