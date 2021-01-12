Wilson Trailer, an industry leader in the manufacture of grain, livestock, and flat-bed truck trailers and gooseneck livestock trailers is currently seeking...
Laborers & Welders
If You Have A Mechanical Aptitude, Good Attendance, Willing To Learn & Enjoy Working With Others In A Busy Work Place, WE WANT YOU!
Experience: Laborers: 1 year (preferred) • Welding: 1 year (preferred) Education: High school or equivalent. Full time positions with pay based on experience.
We offer an attractive starting wage, scheduled increases and a full benefits package.
Please Apply In Person:
3602 Broadway Ave., Yankton, SD or online at www.wilsontrailer.com
