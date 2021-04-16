Adjunct. Mount Marty University is seeking individuals to fill the following adjunct faculty positions for the 2021-2022 academic year: Chemistry: CHM 101 Introductory Chemistry I
English: ENG 103 Freshman Composition. Speech and Theatre: STH130 Speech Communication (2 sections) Theology/Philosophy: BLI 101/201 Benedictine Leadership - these are foundational classes introducing students to the liberal arts
through a Benedictine lens. Masters degree within discipline required; equivalent experience
considered (Baccalaureate degree from an accredited college/ university plus at least 18 graduate credits in discipline being taught.) Apply online for all open positions at
https://www.mountmarty.edu/about-us/careers/with a letter of application, resume, and list of three references. Mount Marty University. MMU is an EEO Employer. www.mountmarty.edu.
