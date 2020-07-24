OPTOMETRIC ASSISTANT
If you have excellent interpersonal communication skills and love working with people, we have a position for you in our Yankton office. This position offers a variety of duties to match your skills, including fitting patients with eyewear, data entry, pre-testing, and scribing for doctor.
We offer great working conditions, provide paid time off, 401(k), family vision benefits, group health and dental insurance. We are willing to train the right candidate.
Please fill out job application on our website
www.vca2020.com and send to
Dr. Aaron Feser, Vision Care Associates,
2701 Fox Run Pkwy, Yankton, SD 57078
or fax to 668-0803.
