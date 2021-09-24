Director of Human Resources
Mount Marty University invites applications for a Director of Human Resources. The Director of Human Resources maintains and enhances the University’s human resources by planning, implementing, and evaluating employee relations, through human resources policies, programs, and practices. This full-time position reports to the Vice President for Finance and Administration. This position will plan, direct, and manage all human resource initiatives, such as recruitment, compensation, training, retention, culture and employee relations.
Must have demonstrated high level customer service, excellent verbal and written skills, organizational skills, attention to detail, proficiency with computers, Microsoft and Google products, and experience in dealing with confidential information and highly sensitive matters with tact, diplomacy and professionalism. A master’s of business administration preferred with a minimum of bachelor’s degree in human resources or business related field or equivalent related experience.
Special Projects Coordinator
Mount Marty University invites applications for a Special Projects Coordinator. This full-time position reports to the Marketing Manager. The special projects coordinator is primarily responsible for content creation and developing print and digital materials designed to engage a variety of MMU audiences - with a particular emphasis on potential students and donors. This position will work closely with the MMU Office of Admissions to update materials targeting potential students with an emphasis on securing leads for our admissions team through marketing and public relations efforts.
Must have a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, journalism, English or comparable education/experience. Demonstrate critical thinking and creative problem solving skills; adapt to, and effectively use, new technology; possess excellent time management skills as well as the ability to manage multiple projects/deadlines; ability to conduct and analyze trends among target audiences; strong and diverse writing skills that produce high quality written content for press releases, print and email; and Adobe Creative Cloud experience (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere Pro) preferred.
Lancer Locker Manager
Mount Marty University is looking for an exceptionally organized and customer service driven individual to fill the role of the Lancer Locker Manager. This position will be full time M-F 8-4:30. This position will oversee the day-to-day operation of Lancer Locker including part time workers. The store provides apparel both in store and online. This position also oversees the mailroom services, rental agreements, room reservations, and motorpool scheduling. This position will work closely with the Director of Campus Experience and assist and cover for the Director as needed.
If you’re looking for a vibrant, fast paced work environment with flexible hours, an extensive amount of paid time off and holidays, we invite you to apply. Strong business and administrative experience required.
Apply for all open positions online at www.mountmarty.edu “Careers at Mount Marty” with a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references.
MMU is an EEO Employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.