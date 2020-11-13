Service Technician

Mark’s Machinery Inc. in Yankton SD is seeking to hire a Farm

Equipment Technician. Qualified applicants need to be able

to work in a team environment, provide excellent customer

service, and have strong computer skills. Must be detail

oriented, able to operate farm machinery and lift 50 pounds.

Previous farm equipment repair experience is preferred.

Parts Counterperson

Mark’s Machinery Inc. in Yankton SD is seeking to hire a Parts

Counterperson to look up parts on a computer and sell parts

to customers for various agricultural equipment. Qualified

applicants need to be able to work in a team environment

and provide excellent customer service skills. This individual

must be detail oriented, able to operate a fork lift and lift 50

pounds. Previous work in the agricultural industry is preferred.

Potential for advancement in the department.

Mark’s Machinery Offers: Competitive pay, health insurance,

401K, paid holidays and vacation, and company sponsored

product training.

Download an application at www.marksinc.com now,

or email resume to kevin@marks-machinery.com

Call Kevin with any questions at 605-665-4540.

