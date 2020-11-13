Service Technician
Mark’s Machinery Inc. in Yankton SD is seeking to hire a Farm
Equipment Technician. Qualified applicants need to be able
to work in a team environment, provide excellent customer
service, and have strong computer skills. Must be detail
oriented, able to operate farm machinery and lift 50 pounds.
Previous farm equipment repair experience is preferred.
Mark’s Machinery Inc. in Yankton SD is seeking to hire a Parts
Counterperson to look up parts on a computer and sell parts
to customers for various agricultural equipment. Qualified
applicants need to be able to work in a team environment
and provide excellent customer service skills. This individual
must be detail oriented, able to operate a fork lift and lift 50
pounds. Previous work in the agricultural industry is preferred.
Potential for advancement in the department.
Mark’s Machinery Offers: Competitive pay, health insurance,
401K, paid holidays and vacation, and company sponsored
product training.
Download an application at www.marksinc.com now,
or email resume to kevin@marks-machinery.com
Call Kevin with any questions at 605-665-4540.
