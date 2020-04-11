Electrical Maintenance Technician
We are looking for a full time Electrical Maintenance Technician. This position is responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting electrical systems in the processing and production areas. A qualified candidate will have a one year certificate from college or technical school OR equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience. On the job training will be provided.
To review a complete description of the position and to apply, visit our website at www.michaelfoods.com and click on Careers.
For questions or further assistance, call Kristy Mackeprang at 402-373-6300.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Vet/Disabled
