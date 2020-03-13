Teacher Assistant/ Kitchen Assistant/ Bus Monitor at the Yankton Head Start Center. Part-time for remainder of school year- potential full time next school year. Must have a high school diploma or GED. Wage starting at $11.96/hour. Email resume
or application to debbie.merkwan@sccdinc.com or call 1-877-384-3683.
