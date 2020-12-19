Wanted: Full-Time Licensed

Dental Hygienist

This person should be detail-oriented, able to work

at a fast pace, be a team player, & have great

organizational & communication skills.

Patient care is our number one priority.

Send cover letter & resume to: lori@familyfirstdental.com

E-mails Only Per COVID-19 | No Phone Calls Please

Dental Hygiene License Required | Office in Wayne, NE

401K Retirement Plan

Group Term Life Insurance

Health Insurance

Competitive Pay

Colonial Life Benefits

Cafeteria Plan

