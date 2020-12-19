Wanted: Full-Time Licensed
Dental Hygienist
This person should be detail-oriented, able to work
at a fast pace, be a team player, & have great
organizational & communication skills.
Patient care is our number one priority.
Send cover letter & resume to: lori@familyfirstdental.com
E-mails Only Per COVID-19 | No Phone Calls Please
Dental Hygiene License Required | Office in Wayne, NE
401K Retirement Plan
Group Term Life Insurance
Health Insurance
Competitive Pay
Colonial Life Benefits
Cafeteria Plan
