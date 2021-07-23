If you are looking to work in a fun, fast, friendly environment than Shop-EZ is looking for you.
The Shop-EZ Convenience Store located in South Yankton is now hiring for all shifts.
Knowledge of convenience store operations is a plus. Please stop by our store just over the Hwy 81 bridge to pick-up an application today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.