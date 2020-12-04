Skilled carpet and flooring installer needed. Pay based on experience.
Please submit a resume to flooring@stewartcarpetcenter.com. Experience with laminate, vinyl, wood and tile would be an advantage. Punctuality and
reliability a must.
Come be a part of a growing company!
Stewart Carpet Center LLC, 1803 Broadway Ave, Yankton SD, 570
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.