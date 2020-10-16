PARAMEDIC
This position serves as a paramedic (EMT-P) for the Santee Health & Wellness
Center in Santee, NE under the direction of the EMS Director. This position provides advanced life support care within the emergency medical arena in
response to various accidents and other emergencies involving illness and injury. The secondary purpose of this position is to supervise Santee EMS EMTs and drivers when responding to calls for emergency services. Position is subject to “on call” status and rotating shifts.
This is a full time position that includes benefits. Salary to be determined.
Call Justin Kitto at 402-857-2300 to apply or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.