ASSISTANT MANAGER
North Point Recreation (Lake Andes) is Hiring an: Assistant Manager.
The position will assist with the management of a park district to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for our guests. The Assistant Manager will take the lead role in managing office and visitor interaction when the district supervisor or park manager is not available; accounting for park revenue, permits and deposits; managing a point of sale system; fee collection; coordinating campground reservations; and compiling statistics for monthly reports.
The position will include grounds and facility maintenance.
Salary starting at $16.89 plus benefits.
Position is full time with day/night/weekend and holiday shifts.
State of South Dakota is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Application deadline: February 26, 2021.
Applications must be completed with a resume at:
https://sodakprod-lm01.cloud.infor.com:1443/lmghr/xml
http/shorturl.do?key=DAI
Call the North Point Office with questions at 605-487-7046.
