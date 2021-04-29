Maintenance Supervisor
The Maintenance Supervisor is responsible for leading and directing maintenance crew including emergency repair, reactive maintenance and proactive maintenance in our processing department at the Bloomfield, NE facility.
To apply, visit our website at www.michaelfoods.com and click on careers.
For questions or further assistance, call Kristy at 402-373-6300.
Equal Opportunity/Vet/Disabled
