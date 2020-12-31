Community Health Secretary
General Statement of Duties
The community health secretary assists health professionals with
the provision of public health services for individuals, families, and
communities. The candidate selected will work as a member of
a healthcare team serving clients eligible for women, infants, and
children’s (WIC) program, immunizations and other public health
services. Duties include reception and completion of office intake
processes for multiple programs. The candidate will learn and apply
federal and state policies for programs, including appointment
protocols and scheduling, documenting financial and other eligibility
criteria, and providing services within the scope of the clerical role.
He/she will help link individuals and families to community resources.
Office management duties include billing and collection of fees, and
responsibilities for business protocols related to third-party payer
billing.
Supervisory Responsibilities
•None
Minimum Qualifications
•High School Diploma or GED
•Valid Driver’s License
•Must be able to learn and work in multiple computer software
applications.
•Must be able to explain programs and processes at a client’s level of
understanding and gather information in a confidential and respectful
manner.
Other requirements:
Multi-lingual applicants are desired, and/or must demonstrate the
ability to work effectively with interpreters to serve culturally and
socio-economically diverse populations.
Licensures and Certifications:
Incumbent will be trained to meet the required level of expertise to
perform duties described and will receive ongoing technical assistance
based on assessments of job proficiency.
8-hour days (8am to 5pm, 1-hour lunch)/Monday through Friday
Salary to be Determined
Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory
retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, longevity
pay after 6 years.
Applications can be sent to:
Yankton County Auditor
321 W 3rd, Suite 100
Yankton, SD 57078
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.