Community Health Secretary

General Statement of Duties

The community health secretary assists health professionals with

the provision of public health services for individuals, families, and

communities. The candidate selected will work as a member of

a healthcare team serving clients eligible for women, infants, and

children’s (WIC) program, immunizations and other public health

services. Duties include reception and completion of office intake

processes for multiple programs. The candidate will learn and apply

federal and state policies for programs, including appointment

protocols and scheduling, documenting financial and other eligibility

criteria, and providing services within the scope of the clerical role.

He/she will help link individuals and families to community resources.

Office management duties include billing and collection of fees, and

responsibilities for business protocols related to third-party payer

billing.

Supervisory Responsibilities

•None

Minimum Qualifications

•High School Diploma or GED

•Valid Driver’s License

•Must be able to learn and work in multiple computer software

applications.

•Must be able to explain programs and processes at a client’s level of

understanding and gather information in a confidential and respectful

manner.

Other requirements:

Multi-lingual applicants are desired, and/or must demonstrate the

ability to work effectively with interpreters to serve culturally and

socio-economically diverse populations.

Licensures and Certifications:

Incumbent will be trained to meet the required level of expertise to

perform duties described and will receive ongoing technical assistance

based on assessments of job proficiency.

8-hour days (8am to 5pm, 1-hour lunch)/Monday through Friday

Salary to be Determined

Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory

retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, longevity

pay after 6 years.

Applications can be sent to:

Yankton County Auditor

321 W 3rd, Suite 100

Yankton, SD 57078

