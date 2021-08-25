Yankton County Director of Equalization Office
Field Appraiser/Deputy
General Statement of Duties:
• Performs duties as assigned by the Director of Equalization
• Performs technical appraising work in establishing real property values
• Identifies property to be appraised on maps
• Appraises property
• Prepares maps and other records
• Maintains files
• Answers inquiries from the public
• Performs clerical activities associated with record keeping
• Coordinates and maintains Equalization GIS system as assigned
Supervisory Responsibilities :
• Assumes the responsibility for the operation of the office in the Director of Equalization’s absence
• Responsible for overseeing appraisal staff
Work day is 7 hours, Monday through Friday. Salary to be determined, depending on experience.
Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual,
Longevity pay after 6 years
Complete Job Description is posted at: www.co.yankton.sd.us
Applications can be sent to:
Yankton County Director of Equalization
321 W. 3rd, Suite 203, Yankton, SD 57078
