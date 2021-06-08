MECHANIC WANTED
Automotive/ Diesel Mechanic Wanted
Looking for a automotive/diesel mechanic to do fleet maintenance during evening/nights Monday-Friday.
Job entails doing standard maintenance; oil changes, brakes, including engine and
transmission changes.
Hours would be approximately 7pm-2am, depending on work load but can be flexible.
Pay would be $18-25 hr DOQ.
Located in Yankton SD.
Please call Adam at 605-670-2169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.