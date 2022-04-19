JOB FAIR - L&M Radiator, Inc. Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARK YOUR CALENDARSL&M Radiator, Inc.JOB FAIR2204 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton Friday, April 22 • 12-4PML&M Radiator is looking for 2nd & 3rd shift employees. NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED.Must be 18 or older.Solid Metals is looking for welders, NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Apr 15, 2022 More Jobs Jobs JOB FAIR - L&M Radiator, Inc. 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRodney ‘Rod’ WipfUpdate: Decision 2022: Yankton School Board Incumbents WinAuthorities: Body Of Missing Santee Woman FoundMan Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Submerged VehicleSantee Sioux Nation Offers $1,000 Reward For Info On Missing WomanUpdate: Decision 2022: Schramm, Miner And Webber Win In City RaceJohnny GraberWilliam BrewerRodney ‘Rod’ WipfLocal Heritage Looks To Ukraine Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Letter: An Energy Update (9)The $1.5 Trillion Man (9)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)The Impeachment Process (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.