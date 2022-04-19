MARK YOUR CALENDARS

L&M Radiator, Inc.

JOB FAIR

2204 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton

Friday, April 22 • 12-4PM

L&M Radiator is looking for 2nd & 3rd shift employees. NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED.

Must be 18 or older.

Solid Metals is looking for welders, NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY.

