Paraprofessional - Yankton School District Oct 16, 2021

Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following classified position:

Paraprofessional

Position open until filled. 

Hiring Incentive
Starting wage-$15.00 

Work hours vary. 

Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education or early childhood education.

Selected applicants must provide qualifying documentation.

Apply online by going to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ysdemployment

Office hours: 7:30am-4:30pm

YSD is an EOE
