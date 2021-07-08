Wanted: Full Time Production Welders
Solid Metals Mfg. of Yankton has several openings for full time production welders. Hrs. are 6:00 AM – 3:30 PM Monday-Friday with additional overtime when available.
Solid Metals offers on the job training for people with little or no welding experience. If you, or someone you know is interested in welding, we encourage these individuals to stop by, take a tour and fill out an application.
Solid Metals offers: Competitive wages, Generous 75/25 Health Care Package, 401K, with 5% Company Match, Paid Vacation & Holidays, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Company Uniforms.
Applicants must possess: Strong communication skills, attention to detail, ability to work with others, positive attitude, and promote a safe and friendly work environment.
Pre-employment drug screen required.
Applications can be picked up in person at 2204 West City Limits Road.
Located in the L&M Radiator Plant, Yankton SD
