Manager Trainee
Great benefits and earning potential. Career opportunities available upon completion of training program. Bachelor’s degree in a business field preferred, but not required. Must be open to relocation.
Add’l $3.00 per hour for weekend hours.
Apply in person at:
Menards
3210 Broadway Ave
Yankton SD, 57078
