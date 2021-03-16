Tourism Director
The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking an innovative and creative person to grow the tourism and large-scale event impact in the Yankton region as the Tourism Director. This position will work closely with strategic regional partners to grow the BBB and BID tax revenues. The Tourism Director will oversee the visitor center and all visitor related marketing material creation and distribution. This person must be self-motivated, energetic and organized with a minimum of 3 years marketing, advertising, sales or business experience or a bachelors degree in a related field. Full job description can be viewed at www.yanktonsd.com. Resumes can be submitted to chamber@yanktonsd.com. Contact Nancy at 605-660-0438 for additional information.
