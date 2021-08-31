Police Officer
The City of Scotland, SD is taking applications for a full-time police officer.
Responsibilities include management of the police department personnel and policies, enforce city ordinances, police patrol and other law enforcement duties.
High School Diploma or GED required.
SD Certified Preferred. Salary is dependent on qualifications and experience.
Application and job descriptions can be picked up at the City Finance Office located at 530 Juniper Street, Scotland, SD or call 605-583-2320.
Completed applications can be sent to City of Scotland PO Box 316, Scotland, SD 57069.
The position will remain open until filled.
EOE
