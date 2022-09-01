Open House & Hiring Event! - L&M Radiator Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Open House & Hiring Event!Friday, September 16th1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. On-site InterviewsAll Shifts and Positions AvailableAll Experience Levels NeededNew Higher Wages! Starting at $17.50+/hourIf you are looking for a new career OR Just interested in what we do… STOP BY!You can find us at:L&M Radiator, 2204 West City Limits Road, Yankton, SDEnter through the main front entrance.Want to learn more or apply before the open house?MESABI.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Open House & Hiring Event! - L&M Radiator 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity Temporarily Closes Meridian BridgeCity Approves Funds For SAC Fitness FacilityDakotah MendesDaily Record: ArrestsSeeking Summit SolutionsWarrants Provide More Info In Laurel HomicidesNew Downtown Mural Aims To Highlight Yankton’s HistoryDaily Record: ArrestsTom PeitzFootball: Lancers Earn First-Ever Football Victory Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (19)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: Civic Duty (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
