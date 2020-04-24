PLANT MANAGER
GPP Inc. is excepting applications for a Plant Manager at their recently constructed facility in Yankton, SD. The ideal candidate will bring energy, experience, and the ability to manage and multi-task many different projects simultaneously. They will also promote and facilitate continuous improvement
activities with the production team to identify key areas for Best Manufacturing Practices. Must have a college degree or comparable experience.
Please email your resume or questions to
Salary DOE.
No phone calls or walk ins please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.