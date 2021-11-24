Build Your Future with the Yankton School District
A Firm Foundation For A Lifetime Of Success!
High School Counselor Secretary
GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Provides general secretarial support for the High School Counselors and Principals.
EXPERIENCE DESIRED: One to two years in a similar position.
REQUIREMENTS: High school diploma and one to two years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Constant hand-eye coordination, hearing; Intermittent keyboarding, use of wrists, hands, fingers, speaking, typing and writing. Frequent filing, sitting, standing and walking. The ability to communicate verbally and in writing is also required.
Custodian Positions (Full-time and Part-time)
GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Ability and skills to perform housekeeping and maintenance duties in a given building area. Must have the ability to act as a building staff foreman under the supervision and direction of the Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds.
EXPERIENCE DESIRED: Three to six months related experience or training.
REQUIREMENTS: Good physical health including ability to lift 75 pounds, climb to high and difficult places and work at those places. Constant hand-eye and mind-eye coordination, standing and walking. Repetitive motion with wrists, hands and fingers. Frequent bending, carrying, hearing, lifting, pushing and stooping. Occasional climbing, crawling and reaching.
Paraprofessionals
GENERAL DESCRIPTION: A paraprofessional in a special education classroom is a classified employee who works under the supervision of a certified special education teacher and provides direct instruction in the subject areas specified on individual student IEP's. The paraprofessional is responsible for assisting with screening, the writing of instructional plans and the evaluation of student performance. This is an hourly positions for the assigned school days.
EXPERIENCE DESIRED: Minimum of 2 years college. Preference may be given to applicants with degrees in special education or at the appropriate general education grade levels or to applicants with paraprofessional experience in special education or general education.
