Conservation Technician Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, Yankton, SD. This permanent year-round position involves maintaining park grounds, chemical application and tree care, facility repair, ordering supplies and equipment, work scheduling, training, and supervising seasonal crews. Experience in grounds maintenance is preferred. Must be willing to work as part of a team and possess a positive attitude. Daily work schedule is Monday Friday 7:30a.m. 4p.m. $15.19 / hr. plus benefits. Apply online a http://bhr.sd.gov/job-seekers/ . Call (605) 668-2985 ext. 11 for more information. EOE
