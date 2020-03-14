Cura an elior company
Come and join our team and get paid weekly!!!
Cura Hospitality is hiring Food Service Professionals at the South Dakota Human
Services Center in Yankton, SD.
Positions Available:
Cooks | Dietary Aides
Delivery Personnel | Kitchen Supervisor
To apply for these positions, please call Elizabeth Volzke at 605-668-3232 or visit Elior-na.com/careers
Elior North America is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.
