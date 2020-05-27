Facility Technician I
This full-time position will have the opportunity to establish and maintain a safe, clean, attractive, and effective physical environment for the campus community by performing a variety of cleaning and maintenance responsibilities. Hours are Monday-Friday day or night with some weekends required for special events. High school diploma/GED or equivalent experience and ability to lift objects weighing up to 50 lbs and work off of ladders required.
Apply online at www.mtmc.edu
“Careers at Mount Marty”.
MMC is an EEO Employer
