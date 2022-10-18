Full and Part-Time Assemblers and Operators - Vishay Dale Oct 18, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What’s Your Unique Talent?VISHAY WANTS YOU!New Starting Wage $17.75 Attention Job Seekers!Vishay Dale in Yankton, SD is looking for full and part-time assemblers and operators for both day and evening shifts. Vishay offers a comprehensive benefits program including health care coverage, dental, vision, 401K, paid time off, employee assistance program, tuition reimbursement and more.Are you ready to power your career as you power the world?Apply Online At: www.vishaycareers.comEOE/M/F/AAPMust pass pre-employment drug screen and background check Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom, no stairs, water/heat included, garage, dishwasher, washer/dryer, C/A, NO Updated Oct 14, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full and Part-Time Assemblers and Operators - Vishay Dale 55 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRobert LairdYSD Lands On New PropertyYankton Woman Faces Fraud ChargesHarold TjeerdsmaRobert LairdUpdate: Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting DiesLaura BrandtSharon BarklMarjorie ‘Marge’ WuestewaldYankton Inmate Caught After Brief Escape Images CommentedNo, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (74)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Good Samaritans (45)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Election Integrity (16)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Majorities (14)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Letter: About Standards (5)Stevens Seeks To Continue Service (3)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)Williams Vows To Protect Democracy (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)Hunting For Business (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
