HIRING ESSENTIAL WORKERS
FULL & PT JOB OPENINGS
Day, Evening or Weekend Hours
$500 Sign On Bonus
Direct Support Professional–FT
$12.40 DOQE
Day, evening or weekend shifts providing services to adults with disabilities in a residential or work setting.
Direct Support Professional–PT
$12.40 DOQE
We have a number of positions open and can match your scheduling needs-evenings or weekends.
Offering additional $2.50 per hour hazardous pay.
All FT employees at ABS enjoy a full benefits package including health, life, dental, 401K, paid vacation, sick and holiday pay.
If interested in joining our team providing supports to people with disabilities,
applications/resumes are being accepted at 909 W. 23rd St., Yankton or at any Dept. of Labor office.
